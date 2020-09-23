Nigerian born Adesanya has native country behind him ahead of UFC 253

A lot of casual fans don’t know that Israel Adesanya is actually from Nigeria. The current UFC middleweight champion is based in New Zealand and gets a lot of love from the people there but there’s no place like home. if you need proof just watch this video that was shared on Instagram which features a giant billboard dedicated to his fight this Saturday.

The UFC middleweight champion takes on Paulo Costa who might just be his biggest test to date this Saturday at UFC 253. Adesanya has beaten Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, and Yoel Romero in the lead up to this epic clash while Paulo earned his title shot by rattling off five wins in a row capped off by his own victory over Romero.

This is going to be one very interesting contest.