McGregor remains delusional about Mayweather bout

If this was anyone else I would say this was trolling but this is Conor McGregor. The Irishman is the Rick James of MMA.

Habitually. He’s a habitual line stepper.

We don’t really need to recap the boxing circus that was Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Conor McGregor.

Let’s…

It was dubbed the “money fight“ and the boxing match that made Conor McGregor a very, very rich man. The fight lasted 10 1/2 rounds and was stopped by the referee saving Conor from a probable knock out. The Irishman had gassed out and could no longer keep up with Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s pace. Conor was winning rounds in the beginning of the fight which no one expected but in the end it didn’t matter and 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat 0-0 McGregor.

For some reason even after losing the Irishman keeps posting on social media as if he was the winner. It almost reminds me of the NWO after they lost on a WCW pay-per-view and came out the next night on Nitro and pretended it didn’t happen. At this point it’s almost laughable and his post today is no different.

He says he carried Mayweather in a fight that most think Floyd carried Conor in. Like McGregor crammed snugly in to a ginger Irish backpack with Floyd’s arms through the straps walking forward and carrying him awkwardly.

Seriously Conor. Just climb back in the cage already please.