Miocic thinks Ngannou is wrong about Jones at heavyweight

Much has been made about Jon Jones vacating the UFC light heavyweight title and making the move up to the heavy hitting heavyweight division. It immediately freed up the 205 pound scene breathing fresh life into it with the prospect of a new champion after Jones proudly held the title for so long. I will likely not see someone else in that division that dominant in my lifetime and I’m okay with that.

The current UFC heavyweight champion who is also being called the greatest his division has ever seen – asterisk Fedor Emelianenko – is Stipe Miocic. The next in line for him there is man on a mission named Francis Ngannou. Francis has obliterated former champion Cain Velasquez, former champ Junior Dos Santos, Curtis Blaydes, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik all in succession, and all in the first round. He is the clear number one contender and was confirmed next in line for a shot at the title by Dana White.

There was some discussion on social media this year about Jon facing Francis but Dana was having none of it which is probably what sparked the official move up a weight class for Jones. If Jon were to win the heavyweight championship it would equalize him with bitter rival Daniel Cormier who has held both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts. Things are going to be interesting for sure but one man who doesn’t seem concerned is Miocic.

Stipe spoke with Marc Raimondi about the situation and Ngannou’s claim that things would be easier for Jon in the new weight class. Check it out.