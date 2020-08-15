Khabib Nurmagomedov pens heartfelt post to friend Daniel Cormier

When my mom was dying of cancer and after my dad died suddenly I don’t think I would’ve had the strength or heart to wish anyone well. It was pretty devastating for me because we were close and by all accounts Khabib Nurmagomedov had a close relationship with his father Abdulmanap. Somehow in the midst of his grief and through the complexity that is his superstar mixed martial artist life he still finds time to show his appreciation to others. Even playful rivals like this one.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been a friend of the Russians for a long time. They have bled and sweat together as AKA teammates and they are by all accounts close friends. Daniel fights for what is likely has last time tonight in a trilogy closing bout with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 and Khabib pinned a heartfelt note on Instagram to him that is worth reading.

I’m not sure how Nurmagomedov still has haters after constantly displaying compassion and heart like this.