Conor McGregor vowing to improve water safety after missing paddle boarders found

There aren’t a lot of things that Conor McGregor is not involved in these days. One of them is something most of us probably don’t even think about unless we are making our annual visit to a lake or a beach. The Irishman tweeted out that he was going to be assisting in the improvement of water safety.

Water safety….yep. Conor the global lifeguard.

The tweet in question was in reference to a pair of young paddle borders that had gone missing. The 17 and 23-year-old were found alive which is a rare happy ending when it comes to water searches. You can see the Irishman’s post below but he does not go into detail about how he will be helping.

Great news that these Irish paddle boarders are now safe after 16 hours at sea.

Over 300,000 drowning deaths occur worldwide. A crazy statistic!

I am committed to helping improve water safety. https://t.co/CDP0Uui0pA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2020

It really does seem that he’s everywhere.