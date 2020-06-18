ODDS: Usman vs Burns UFC 251 odds

Teammates and friends will become rivals at UFC 251 in July.

Number one welterweight contender Gilbert Burns will face off against current champion Kamaru Usman. Usman’s last fight was a last-minute TKO victory over former interim champion Colby Covington and Gilbert completely out classed Tyron Woodley earning him the shot. This very well may be another great example of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

Fans are somewhat split for the most part it seems on who will emerge victorious and the latest odds seem to echo that. They are relatively close with the champion sitting around an average of -183 and the challenger averaging about +152.

UFC 251 Takes place on July 11th on pay-per-view.