I feel like a prophet. I have used the word colorful in the past to describe Sean O’Malley to my friends and in retrospect it feels like an understatement. He just debuted an almost comical but admittedly cool Rainbow colored haircut and it took off via ESPN MMA. If he walks out to the cage on June 6th to take on Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 and manages to win – his popularity is sure to rise. Check it out.