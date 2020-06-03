The UFC takes a look at the rise of Sean O’Malley

O’Malley mania is a real thing.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley has become a fan favorite. He got his start in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender series back in 2017 and rattled off three straight wins in the organization after that. His last victory came on March 7th at UFC 248 when he knocked out Jose Alberto Quinonez in just two minutes of the first round. O’Malley has a colorful personality to go along with his skill so his marketability is built-in. Check out this video if you are a fan or do you want to find out what the hype is about before he takes on Eddie Wineland on June 6th at UFC 250.