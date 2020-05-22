Dana White squashes Jones vs Ngannou matchup talk

Why uncle Dana? Why?!

Chael Sonnen is right. Then again he is always right according to him. He stated over and over that Francis Ngannou would never fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and it looks like he was right.

Dana White put the squash on it via Instagram today and broke a lot of hearts including my own. Jon Jones at heavyweight has been something we as a collective have discussed and wished for but never comes through. It looks like it’s going to stay in a holding pattern unfortunately.

That’s right. One of the most discussed potential fights of 2020 is now on the cutting room floor with all of the other dream matchups we wanted to see.