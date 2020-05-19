Daniel Cormier shares testimony to the toughness Khabib’s dad

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap is currently in the hospital in a medically induced coma due to complications from the coronavirus. To show you the kind of respect Khabib and his family have in the mixed martial arts world even Conor McGregor, his greatest rival has been very supportive and sympathetic while the champ is going through this. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and probably very appreciated by Khabib given his reveal to MMA Junkie that 20 members of his family have battled COVID-19. Crazy.

His teammate and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier very recently shared a story that serves as a testimony to just how tough Abdulmanap is. They were in a gym and Khabib‘s father grabbed a hold of Daniel and they started wrestling – for real. I don’t know many people that would have the eggs to grab Daniel Cormier let alone do well enough to survive. Check it out.