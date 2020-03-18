ONE: Ripped Rich Franklin training in Yangon

Rich Franklin is traveling all over the world and often – like the Mongolian wrestling he did – he ends up training with the locals.



This time he’s in Yangon, Myanmar looking absolutely ripped and training Lethwei. It’s a type of fighting similar to Muay Thai, and according to the former middleweight champion, doesn’t have rounds. The combatants would fight until someone couldn’t continue or in worst cases no one could continue. Kind of puts those long rounds in Pride to shame, huh? Especially since Lethwei is considered to be one of the most brutal sports in the world.

Check out ‘Ace’ letting his hands and feet fly. Let us know if you think he should take one more fight….Tito Ortiz? In a Lethwei match?