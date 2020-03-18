ONE: Ripped Rich Franklin training in Yangon

Rich Franklin is traveling all over the world and often – like the Mongolian wrestling he did – he ends up training with the locals.

This time he’s in Yangon, Myanmar looking absolutely ripped and training Lethwei. It’s a type of fighting similar to Muay Thai, and according to the former middleweight champion, doesn’t have rounds. The combatants would fight until someone couldn’t continue or in worst cases no one could continue. Kind of puts those long rounds in Pride to shame, huh? Especially since Lethwei is considered to be one of the most brutal sports in the world.

Check out ‘Ace’ letting his hands and feet fly. Let us know if you think he should take one more fight….Tito Ortiz? In a Lethwei match?

I was taking a Lethwei lesson just outside of Yangon when I realized the Burmese are a hungry and resourceful group of martial artists. – – They quickly threw the mats down in mats down when I arrived and the driveway became the gym. – – The heavy bag hung from a tree branch behind me hanging in the middle of the road. Every time a car drove by, bag work had to be stopped. – – As I arrived I noticed someone jumping top with homemade rope from a used garden hose. I opted for gloves, though this sport is traditionally fought with a rope style hand wrap only. – – If you’ve never seen a match, I urge you to check one out…particularly some older matches. Head butts are not only legal, but used in combination of punches, not just the clinch. – – Traditionally there were no time limits or draws, and the match only ended when one athlete couldn’t continue. The most interesting rule is the time out…a fighter or their corner can call a time out, even after being knocked out. – – #Lethwei #Myanmar #RichFranklin #ONEWarriorSeries #OWS #Boxing #MuayThai #KickBoxing #Fitness #MartialArts #Asia #NoStopping #NotYetDone #Champion #Asia #mma

