Derrick Lewis is happy Adesanya vs Romero was boring

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis may have some hot balls but he makes some good points and is always good for a laugh.



Lewis fought fellow heavy hitter Francis Ngannou back at UFC 226 in 2018. It was a boring contest and to no one’s surprise they were criticized heavily by just about everyone to just about anyone who would listen. Derrick beat Francis by unanimous decision to a chorus of boos.

Joe Rogan called it “the worst heavyweight fight in history”. Yeah it was that bad. Listen..

Lewis seems to have taken it all in stride and even joked with Ariel Helwani that he was happy the snooze fest UFC 248 main event between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and perennial #2 Yoel Romero was a dud. If you need a good laugh during this Coronavirus craziness this will do it. Check it out…