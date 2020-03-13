Zhang looks fully recovered while Joanna’s face is still showing serious damage

The legendary fight between strawweight champ Weili Zhang and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 may be over but people are still talking about it. Zhang won the bout and despite looking messed up she shared an image today with her looking better than ever.

The same cannot be said about Joanna who has bruises on her face that make her look like she has Ultimate Warrior face paint on. No joke…

Jedrzejczyk is apparently needing more work done on her face to help her heal from the massive amounts of swelling that made her unrecognizable after the fight. Hopefully it will be free from any complications because fans are already asking when she might return.