McGregor thinks champ lost, blast Khabib’s friend for misogyny

First, we want to reiterate that we don’t have an opinion on the UFC 248 strawweight contest between champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk outside of its awesomeness. It was a spectacular battle between a legend and a fledgling champ wanting to make a name for herself. Zhang did just that by edging out Jedrzejczyk in a close split decision that left the enter crowd standing and applauding. The fans and fellow fighters seem split down the middle on who actually won and one of them is the Irish mega star Conor McGregor. He disagrees with the judges 100%.

He may be right but the bottom line is that the judges have the final say.



It doesn’t stop there for McGregor’s twitter activity. We support him wholeheartedly on his condemnation of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Islam Makhachev’s ignorant and misogynistic criticism of Zhang vs Joanna. Islam said, “This is not a woman’s sport.”



Are you kidding me?

Conor wasn’t having it either…

Absolute cretin is right.