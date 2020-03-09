Joanna Jedrzejczyk released from hospital looking like beat up ninja

I’m sure by now everyone has seen the horrific Frankenstein face that Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left with at UFC 248 on Saturday night.

She and strawweight champion Weili Zhang went to war in a battle that Zhang won via a razor thin split decision. Both of their faces were battered, bloody, and bruised but it was Jedrzejczyk who was left with almost cartoon like swelling on her forehead.

The pair were taken to and quickly released from the hospital and again it was Joanna who had the near cartoon appearance. Ariel Helwani tweeted out the image of her looking like an anime ninja as she left the building.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk was just discharged from the hospital, according to her team. No significant injuries, they said. Here she is leaving moments ago. 📷 @gldlx pic.twitter.com/y58z4EjMx5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 8, 2020

That was a heck of fight.