WOW! Watch when a crowd mobbed Conor McGregor after winning Cage Warriors title

There was never a time that former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ champ Conor McGregor wasn’t a fan favorite. It wasn’t until he lost to Nate Diaz that the haters emerged and instantly began to discount his accomplishments. Somehow he persevered, took Floyd Mayweather Jr to the tenth round, was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov, and remained relevant.

It’s important to remember that Conor never lost a bout in the featherweight division he dominated before moving up to lightweight. He would win the belt there and then move up again to welterweight where he would split two fights with Nate Diaz. Welterweight didn’t seem like it was a good idea for him so naturally, as everyone knows by now we have a bout coming up on January 18th between Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246. Once again it will be at 170 pounds which is 25 pounds above McGregor’s ideal weight class. Tell him it’s not a good idea and he hands you a bottle before saying, “hold my Proper Twelve”.



Can the Irishman hang in there with decorated veteran Cerrone? Who knows with Conor but regardless of the outcome he will remain one of the biggest box office draws. That can be backed up by a video from his past.

When a shaved headed McGregor captured his first title in the Cage Warriors organization he leapt over the cage and was promptly mobbed by friends, families, and fans like he just defeated Fedor.

Check it out.