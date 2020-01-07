Watch: PFL winner Kayla Harrison plans on buying car to honor her dad

It must be nice rolling in money.

Kayla Harrison is still riding high after capturing the PFL women’s lightweight championship and a hefty cash prize of one million dollars on New Year’s Eve. That’s a pretty darn good incentive to win if you ask us.



Kayla Harrison is a two time judo gold medalist having won them at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She is also a former training partner of Ronda Rousey and in 2016 Kayla became the youngest person in the USA to ever receive the rank of Rodukan which is a sixth degree black belt. The point is she has the credentials and now the belt to prove she belongs in MMA.

After winning the big money prize she revealed that she was going to use some of the money to buy a ‘69 Camaro to honor her father. She spoke to TMZ sports about it and we invite you to check it out.