Stand out female boxing champ Claressa Shields headed to MMA by year’s end

Talk about exciting!

WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female middleweight champion Claressa Shields is headed to MMA. This comes by way of ESPN and if you don’t know who she is trust us it’s a big deal. Watch this

This could very well be the time we actually see what a world class boxer can do if properly trained for a mixed martial arts transition. Will it be? Only the fates could tell us right now. We will be watching for videos of her in BJJ, Muay Thai, and wrestling training.



We would also venture a guess that she will debut for PFL or an equivalent organization of equal prestige. The UFC might be in her future but as of right now we think it is likely to be and probably be elsewhere. It is definitely in her best interest to get some fights under her belt first.

Here’s the image ESPN posted on Instagram.