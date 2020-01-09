Watch: Female Best Buy employee shows why potential thieves should think twice

Bruh….

When you think you are a tough guy and you decide you are going to walk in to Best Buy and steal something we recommend you watch this first.

I am stunned that the would be thief in this video has not sued Best Buy out of sheer humiliation. With his well deserved thrashing and the embarrassment of being walked down by one of the toughest women we have seen we expect it soon if it hasn’t happened already. She stole his spirit, broke it, threw it on the floor, and kicked it – along with him – out the door.



The lesson here? Never try to steal from Best Buy, bro. Ever.