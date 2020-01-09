LOL: Tony Ferguson goes Uncle Rico in Instagram video

LMAO.

Tony Ferguson is a killer! The former interim UFC lightweight king only lost his belt because he was sidelined with an injury after his submission win over Kevin Lee back at UFC 216 in 2017. He would return at UFC 229 to stop Anthony Pettis and then put a stamp on his comeback by stopping Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 238. Ferguson is on an astonishing 12 fight win streak and his stiffest test comes later this year against current lightweight champion and fellow killer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the meantime he gave me my biggest chuckle of the day with a video he posted on Instagram. If you have seen and enjoy the film Napoleon Dynamite you will easily recall Uncle Rico and his desire to relive his youth. Along with buying a “time machine” that ended up doing nothing but shocking your nads he would also film himself throwing football in a field like he was a quarterback in the big game. We don’t think that Ferguson was doing this in the video below but tell me it doesn’t scream “Uncle Rico“.

Check it out…

Tony, if you throw out your arm or get an injury throwing a baseball and we get robbed of the Khabib bout we guarantee you that the fans will riot.