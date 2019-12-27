UGH: Canelo Alvarez now says he is open to boxing Masvidal

Make it stop please.

It seems like every year another UFC fighter gets hot and instead of thinking about bigger MMA bouts they start calling out boxers. Conor McGregor made insane money for his 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr and dollar signs started showing up in lots of eyeballs. It is so nuts that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov even called out Floyd Mayweather Jr causing the fans to shake their collective heads and groan. It didn’t stop there.

After Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz by doctor stoppage for the BMF belt in November we thought Masvidal would be totally focused on welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, in true MMA fashion there has been some “please God no” talk from Masvidal about boxing one of the best in the world.

Enter 53-1-2 boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

Why do MMA fighters want to strip away their arsenal to put on gloves and only be able to punch? Rhetorical question. It’s money. It’s money that makes them lose their minds.

So after an initial reaction of straight up no, Alvarez seems to see the potential Mayweather vs McGregor money given how much Jorge’s stock has risen. TMZ caught up with him and here’s his response to being asked about boxing Masvidal.

Dana please don’t let this happen.