Top 3 Casinos That Let You Place Bets on Boxing and MMA



Many online casinos in the UK have begun launching their very own sportsbooks, giving users a chance to wager on sports, including boxing and MMA. Since there are several online casinos now offering this service we thought we’d give you a rundown of the best casinos that also offer online sports betting.



Rizk Casino



Rizk Casino is an online casino that runs a sportsbook, allowing registered users to wager on sports events and games including boxing and MMA. New customers who register at Rizk can claim a 100% match of up to £50 plus 50 spins on Book Of Dead, one of the most popular video slots in the UK.



Alongside its sportsbook, Rizk Casino runs a wide catalogue of casino games from various providers including Microgaming, Play’n GO, and NetEnt. The games available include video slots, live casino, jackpots, and classic table games like roulette and blackjack. Rizk accepts payment options such as Neteller, PayPal, and VISA and MasterCard debit and credit cards. When it comes to customer support, customers can launch the Rizk Casino live chat service or email the customer support team.. Anyone concerned about safety has nothing to worry about as the site is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority.



LeoVegas Casino



LeoVegas is a popular online casino in the UK. While it primarily focuses on offering players a fun casino experience, the online casino also runs a sportsbook where you can wager on football, snooker, greyhound and horse racing, golf, and MMA. New users who register can claim 20 free spins on Book Of Dead with no deposit, along with a casino bonus consisting of up to £400 and 100 spins, and a sports offer of £100 in extra winnings.



The online casino offers players over 600 video slots from several leading game providers including NetEnt, ELK Studios, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and more. Games available include video slots, live casino, table games, instant-win games, and jackpots too. When it comes to payments, LeoVegas accepts deposits and withdrawals via VISA and MasterCard cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill, and Neteller. The customer support offered is also excellent and includes a 24/7 email and live chat service as well as a telephone number you can call the support team on. LeoVegas possesses a valid license from the UK Gambling Commission, making it highly trustworthy and safe to play at.



Mr Play Casino



Mr Play Casino is another great casino site running a sportsbook. The Mr Play sportsbook allows you to wager on various sports including football, cycling, darts, e-Sports, rugby, and MMA. Similarly to LeoVegas, customers can claim a special sports welcome offer once registered. The bonus consists of a free £10 bet but is only credited after you’ve made your first bet of £10 or more. If that doesn’t pique your interest, you can instead claim the casino welcome package which consists of three individual bonuses, giving you a total of up to £200 in bonus funds plus 100 spins.



The Mr Play online casino offers a gigantic selection of games from providers such as ELK Studios, NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, Yggdrasil, Greetube, Microgaming, and more. The games offered include video slots, scratchcards, table games as well as live casino content. The payment methods accepted currently include Paysafecard, PayPal, Skrill, and VISA debit and credit cards, and Mr Play is regulated and verified by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.



We hope that our selection of the best casino sites offering sportsbooks will help you decide which website is worth registering with. If you’re someone who is looking into betting on MMA and boxing, why not register at one of the above websites? You’ll get to enjoy both sports betting opportunities as well as a wide selection of casino games.