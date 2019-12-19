Max Holloway and Joe Rogan discuss the epic UFC 245 Covington vs Kamaru Usman scrap

We all know by now what happened in the main event of UFC 245. The judges had former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington just 50 seconds away from taking Kamaru Usman’s undisputed title. Two judges had it 3 rounds to 1 for each fighter respectively and one had it at an even 2-2 going in to the 5th. Dana White revealed that the judges and he had the final round going to Covington. It was not to be.

It was later confirmed Colby has a broken jaw, which is what he he himself suspected earlier in the bout. Usman dropped him in the 5th and started swinging causing the ref to step in and stop the bout.



Agree or disagree, I think we can safely say it was an epic clash between two elite fighters. Usman is undoubtably deserving of wearing the belt. Sadly, some fans are bitter about the over the top and sometimes indefensible comments that Colby made, and they use it to discount his skills.



Joe Rogan and former interim king Max Holloway weighed in with their take on the matter on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. It’s worth a listen.

Check it out!



