LOL: Holloway tells Rogan he learned from video games

We love Max Holloway.

The former featherweight champion lost his title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 last Saturday but he still remains one of the greatest featherweights of all time. He wasn’t always that caliber of fighter and what he revealed to Joe Rogan on his podcast was both hilarious – and kind of made sense.

No coach? No problem? Time to play a UFC video game.

Max told Joe that early in his career he would take moves from the first UFC video game that worked and try them in the gym. He also talks about who doubted him and how it feels to have proved them wrong.

