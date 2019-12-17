Max Holloway proves again that he is unmatched in class

Max you make the rest of us feel like jerks.



Former UFC featherweight champion posted the classiest tweet that we have seen in ages. Normally when a champion loses his belt it’s the standard, “I’ll learn from this loss and I will be back. Thank you for all of my supporters and I will return stronger than ever“. Occasionally they will even say that their opponent was the better fighter – on that specific evening. Not Max.

Alexander Volkanovski took his title at UFC 245 last Saturday. Holloway had been on fire stamping out an impressive run of 14-1 with that single loss being to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship. The point is, Max is one of the best to step into the cage at featherweight. he is also one of the classiest.

Check out this post he tweeted that was shared by the UFC if you want to see what real class looks like..