Usman was all class about ‘USA’ chant question at UFC 245 presser

Just because you wear a flag to the cage doesn’t mean you are more American than everyone else.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hit a Hail Mary of sorts with 50 seconds to go Saturday night at UFC 245 in his defense against Colby Covington. If Colby had survived the fifth round he would have won a split decision according to Dana’s judges scorecards revelation. They had it 3-1 Usman, 3-1 Covington, and 2-2 even. According to White the judges reportedly had Colby winning the fifth meaning a split decision win for him was very likely. It wasn’t to be and Kamaru made sure it didn’t go to the judges scorecards. He broke Covington’s jaw in the second and then late in to the 5th round the ref stepped in to stop the fight when when he perceived too much damage was being inflicted to Colby.

Point being….Colby lost. After the fight was over the crowd chanted ‘USA’ and some may have thought it was for Colby who came out draped in an American flag. When Usman was asked about those chants at the post fight press conference he disagreed, saying (via USA Today)…

What you talking about? They were chanting USA for me. Let’s be honest. I’ve said it time and time again: I’m more American than him. I am what it means to be an American. I’m an immigrant that come here and work my ass off tirelessly to get to the top, and I’m still prevailing. And so that’s what it means to be an American. It’s not necessarily just because you’re born here, you feel privileged is what it means to be an American. No. I told you none of these guys work harder than me. That’s what it means to be an American. I work my ass off, and I’m going to continue to work my ass off and obviously with good integrity. I don’t have to walk around like a punk, and say these certain things that are going to abuse the whole country or abuse the whole world and talk about people and religions — things like that. I don’t have to. I’m going to walk with integrity because at the end of the day, I want everyone that’s watching me, every eye that’s on me, to look at me and say, ‘You know what, that’s what we want to be, that’s the example that we like.’ And so, I’m more American than him. So, when they were chanting ‘USA,’ you damn sure better believe that was because of me.



Kamaru has been deified by the anti-Trump social media crowd for beating Colby. We don’t revel at someone’s misfortunes when it comes to injuries. HOWEVER, it did seem ironic though that the mouth that helped Covington get his title shot was shut with a broken jaw.



