Watch: Colby Covington shares video of Trump Tower visit ahead of Usman bout

Say what you will about former UFC interim welterweight champ Colby Covington, but he can fight. His last bout was with former champ Robbie Lawler and he proved it. Colby set the record for most strikes thrown with more than 540 and took home a decisive 5 round decision win. Overall he is 15-1 and still doesn’t get the respect he likely deserves despite riding a 7 fight win streak.



If he wins Saturday night at UFC 245 all of the haters might be quiet – at least for a while – maybe ten seconds – nah.



Covington is facing a very scary opponent in Kamaru Usman. The current champ dethroned Tyron Woodley back in March of 2019 capping off an impressive 10 fight win streak. So, Colby will have his hands full when the cage door locks behind him and the man he has been insulting starts trying to maim him. It’s going to be a wild main event on Saturday.

If you know MMA then you also know that Covington not only supports President Donald Trump, he’s a friend of the family these days. When he captured the interim belt he visited the White House with Dana White shortly after.



Members of the Trump family have attended his fights and visited with him backstage. It would not surprise anyone if the POTUS was in attendance at UFC 245.



Covington shared a video of his recent visit to Trump Tower in New York City with the quote, “You know I can’t go into battle and defend my title without visiting.”

Check it out and let us know if Covington can dethrone Kamaru.