Tito Ortiz gets congratulated by President Trump after trouncing Del Rio

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz beat the guy wearing a mask when he got head kicked in to oblivion by Cro Cop in Pride a long time ago. Alberto Del Rio is the victim in question and if you recognize that name it’s because he was a former WWE champion.

Second freak show fight in a row by Ortiz here.

Before facing Alberto Del Rio (9-5 MMA) in Combate Americas this past weekend, Ortiz knocked out a near 50 year old Chuck Liddell for Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotion. Most expected a big follow up fight to capitalize on the victory, and we were some of the people disappointed when this fight was announced instead.

It was what it was and was mercilessly over at 3:10 of round 1 via a rear naked choke submission. It didn’t go unnoticed and if you want proof check out the image

The President of the United States tweets you after you win? No matter what your political party is you have to admit that’s pretty cool.