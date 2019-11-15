Rumble Johnson surprised by Lobov vs Knight 2, wants summer UFC return

It’s still hard for us to believe Anthony Johnson once fought at welterweight. His massive frame and imposing figure make him easy to identify. He is a monster among men.



Johnson has been around the fight game for a long time. He has faced top tier levels of competition and easily could still be squaring off with them today if he wanted to. Rumble decided to retire not too long ago, but it appears that he is serious about coming back to the Fight game and soon.



He was on hand at the BKFC 9 weigh ins and spoke with The Mac Life about his desired UFC return date along with his thoughts on Saturday’s BKFC 9 main event rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight. Given how brutal the first bout was even we were surprised they agreed to another go around.

Check out everything Rumble had to say.