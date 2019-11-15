LOL: Crazy Horse shows he is still crazy at BKFC 9 weigh in

My editor, Jack Bratcher loves Charles “Crazy Horse” Bennett and keeping it 100 here I do, too. He also goes by “Felony” or whatever he feels like calling himself that day. He is mostly known for his in and out of the ring antics and passionate affection for mean mugging a nearby camera.

Bennett has fought in major organizations but his most famous fight may be his legendary scrap with Wanderlei Silva. The story goes that the pair had beef, they ran into each other, words were exchanged and then Bennett knocked the Brazilian out cold. Each side tells a different story but uncle Chael says it really happened so who knows. It’s Chael Sonnen.

Charles faces Johnny Bedford at BKFC 9 on Saturday and at the weigh-ins he gave his opponent a sample of just how nuts he can be.

Watch him troll Bedford. Classic Bennett.

