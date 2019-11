It looks like UFC Moscow has been officially greenlit.

The weigh-ins for the event are in the books and the main event of 17-1 Zabit Magomedsharipov vs 20-3 Calvin Kattar is a go for Saturday night. Also cleared for take off is the co-main bout between 5-1 Greg Hardy and 30-7 Alexander Volkov but Hardy’s now infamous inhaler has to stay home.



The CSKA Arena will play host to the event which will air on ESPN+. Check out the weigh in highlights and get hyped.