Updated UFC lightweight rankings still have McGregor in the top three

Someone may have to explain this one to me. Despite being 2-2 in his last four and being finished in both losses, Conor McGregor somehow sits at #3 in the UFC lightweight rankings.
The Irishman is placed just below the former undisputed champion, Tony Ferguson and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier. No one is refuting that Conor is a good fighter. but he has fought only once in MMA since winning the UFC lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. In three years he fought one time and it was a loss.
How does that put him at number 3?
Here’s the updated list from the UFC. Let us know what you think.
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Al Iaquinta
9. Edson Barboza
10. Kevin Lee
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Charles Oliveira
14. Alexander Hernandez
15. Islam Makhachev