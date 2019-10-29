Updated UFC lightweight rankings still have McGregor in the top three

Someone may have to explain this one to me. Despite being 2-2 in his last four and being finished in both losses, Conor McGregor somehow sits at #3 in the UFC lightweight rankings.



The Irishman is placed just below the former undisputed champion, Tony Ferguson and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier. No one is refuting that Conor is a good fighter. but he has fought only once in MMA since winning the UFC lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. In three years he fought one time and it was a loss.

How does that put him at number 3?



Here’s the updated list from the UFC. Let us know what you think.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Al Iaquinta

9. Edson Barboza

10. Kevin Lee

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Alexander Hernandez

15. Islam Makhachev