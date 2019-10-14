WATCH: Dana White calls BS on Bisping’s fighting with glass eye claim

Michael Bisping recently revealed that he had been fighting in the twilight of his career with a glass eye. To prove it he popped it out on video and freaked fans out.

Michael Bisping is a legend. pic.twitter.com/fg1TG4SwnO — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 3, 2019

Uncle Dana ain’t buying it.

At first we all took Bisping at his word because why wouldn’t we? Then it dawned on us that the doctors surely check eyesight and one of them would have caught a glass eye. Dana White spoke with TMZ and he disputed The Count’s claims making some darn good points.

Then again…Jon Jones tested positive for a banned substance and they move the event to a place he could fight. Picograms or not that was insane so who knows.

Eyegate 2019?