WATCH: Israel Adesanya is on point during UFC 243 open workouts

Saturday night will answer two questions. The same two questions we have asked all week in our UFC 243 related articles.

Is UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker here to stay? Is the hype of train of interim champ Israel Adesanya all steam?

At open workouts we got a glimpse of what we can expect in the main event from both fighters. Whittaker looked sharp but more importantly Adesanya looked the same. No one wants a lopsided fight when we have two high caliber fighters set to throw down. As of right now both of these fighters appear poised to bring their absolute best when the bell rings in Melbourne, Australia.

Check out what Adesanya showed off during the open workouts.