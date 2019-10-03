WATCH: Amazing Marvel Comics style promo for Whittaker vs Adesanya

Just when you thought UFC 243 couldn’t get you more pumped – we get this.

On Saturday we find out if middleweight champion Robert Whittaker can hold back the steaming hype train of interim champ Israel Adesanya. Melbourne, Australia will play host to the main event bout between the two and if the promo materials for it up until now weren’t exhilarating enough we got one more top notch video.

It’s as if the comic book gods looked down and saw the two talented 185 pound fighters and said ‘hey y’all watch this’ or ‘hold my beer’. ESPN MMA’s Twitter account shared one of the coolest promo videos for an event in a long time.

Check it out.