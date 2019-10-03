WATCH: Bisping dramatically reveals he’s been fighting the elite with one eye

We already loved former middleweight champion and legend Michael Bisping, but this…this takes it to a whole ‘nother level. He revealed that he has been fighting a rogue’s gallery of killers with only one freaking eye. I won’t spoil the surprise in this video but he leaves no doubt about whether or not he’s telling the truth

Michael Bisping is a legend. pic.twitter.com/fg1TG4SwnO — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 3, 2019

He revealed that he was almost legally blind when he fought anyone after TRT infused Vitor Belfort detached his retina back in 2013.

It was difficult. To pass the medical test, you’ve got to have 20-200 vision, which is classed as clinically blind anyway, so it’s not very good – it’s not a very hard mark to pass. Some days I could, some days I couldn’t. But fortunately, I was just able to scrape by.

How can you hate on Bisping knowing he beat Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, Alan Belcher, Thales Leites, Cung Le, and won the middleweight strap?

With one freaking eye!