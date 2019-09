Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t always the undefeated professional killer he is today. A video posted recently shows a young Khabib losing twice in Russia with one coming via an MMA style bout and another in grappling. He wasn’t always invincible.

Looking back at the emotion displayed by Nurmagomedov after losing you can almost hear the hammer hit the forge. It was moments like these that we can only assume helped shape him in to the incredible fighter we see today.

Check it out.