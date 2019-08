Colby Covington may or not be a troll. At times we can’t figure out if he’s serious or just in character but we do know he is controversial. Like really controversial.

At UFC 241 a few fighters in the crowd tried to pick fights with the Trump supporting, championship belt toting, trash talking, and seemingly fearless former interim welterweight champion. He wasn’t phased – at least according to this recent talk with MMAFighting.

