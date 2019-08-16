UFC 241 early weigh in results

The UFC 241 weigh-ins are in the books and Yoel Romero made weight with a half a pound to spare. It’s the Twilight Zone folks!

Both heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Stipe Miocic made weight for the main event clash. More importantly to fans from Stockton and of the Diaz brothers the co-main event has been greenlit!

Welterweights Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis made weight for what could prove to be a crucial moment in both men’s career. If Diaz wins we might get the big money Conor McGregor trilogy closer and if Pettis wins he proves he truly can hang at 170 pounds.

Check out the full results for Saturday’s UFC 241 PPV event below…

Main Card: 265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier (236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)

170 lbs.: Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

185 lbs.: Paulo Costa (186) vs. Yoel Romero (184.5)

145 lbs.: Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5) UFC 241 Prelims 155 lbs.: Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

140 lbs.: Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)

115 lbs.: Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)

135 lbs.: Brandon Davis (136) vs. Kang Kyung-ho (136)

125 lbs.: Shana Dobson (124.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126)