WATCH: Conor McGregor shamelessly punches an old man

No. We are not late to the party.

We waited to post this video until it was 100% certified as a shameless move by former UFC champ champ Conor McGregor. Unfortunately it looks like it actually is.

The story going around is that Conor punched an old man in a pub/bar simply for refusing to drink his Proper Twelve brand whiskey. If you wanted a new marketing slogan Conor you’ve got it.

Drink Proper Twelve whiskey – or else.

If this really is legit we can only shake our head and say Jon Jones should be happy. You are replacing him for most stupid mistakes.

Sad.