Final HRMMA 110 card includes new Kentucky weight division limits

This Saturday at HRMMA 110 in Shepherdsville, KY the promotion will host its first event with the modified division weight limits. You can check out the changes here…

The card features several notable names like Isaiah Ferguson who is the brother of The Ultimate Fighter contestants Taz and BJ. Nick Maupin will take on Ryan McIntosh as the co-main event for the Michael Ricketts vs Nick Baker potential war.

Here is the card as of today, August 15th…

HRMMA 110

B2 Fighting Series Live Event

Joseph Brooks vs Will Owens(Goodnight MMA) 170 Jacob Warf(Campbellsville MMA) vs Nathan Pierce(Area 502) 195 Tyler Rohrs(Team Rohrs) vs Jacob Pierce(Louisville Combat) 155 Austin Murnahan(Team Chitwood) vs Darry Ray(Dobusutai) 175 Zack Patton(Apex MMA) vs Brent Harrison(Derby City) 155

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Tyler Mangicaro(Team Demon) vs Trever Goldsmith(Louisville Combat) 155 Alex Traughber(Brassell) vs Jared Morris(Lawrenceburg MMA) 125 Elijah Walker(Tigers Den) vs Ben Fowler(Derby City) 205 Frankie Jones vs Loi Pio(Louisville Combat) Heavyweight Stone Beverly(Warriors MMA) vs Trea Wills(Area 502) 135

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Jose Rodriguez(Somerset Combat) vs Kevan Avery(Derby City) 155 Title Justin King(IBG) vs Isaiah Ferguson(Louisville Combat) 135 PRO Ryan McIntosh(Team RM) vs Nick Maupin(Area 502) 155 PRO Nick Baker vs Michael Ricketts(Bronx Hill) 150 PRO