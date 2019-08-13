Odds for a Shevchenko vs Cejudo inter-gender fight are a real thing

Ever since WWE flyweight/bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo called out women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko for the first inter-gender fight in UFC history people have been quietly hoping. Judging by her many comments today she seems down:

Honestly it will never happen in any of the world’s biggest pro fighting organizations but if this gains any traction some organization somewhere in some other country might just throw it together,

Honestly it kind of is gaining traction or at least that’s what the odds makers want you to think. BestFightOdds actually took the time to formulate their numbers for the potential fight and they are about what you would expect. Check out what they tweeted earlier.