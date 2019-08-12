In-depth: Nate Diaz talks return after three-year hiatus (VIDEO)

“Good fighters and good fights.” That’s what Nate Diaz says motivates him at this stage of his career. The 34-year-old winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 5 tournament will make his return to the octagon for the first time in three years Saturday night when he faces former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in a 170-pound showdown at UFC 241.

Pettis is coming off a knockout win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at welterweight back in March, while Diaz hasn’t fought at 170-pounds since he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016. Oddsmakers are currently giving Pettis the edge at -125 with Nate coming in as the underdog at +105.

Diaz remains one of the most beloved fighters in the game because of his attitude and fighting style and his return has been long awaited. The Stockton native explains why he’s been on the sidelines so long, why negotiations with the UFC were stalled, and what finally made him lace the proverbial gloves up once more. All this and more Nate discusses with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in this lengthy sit down interview.