Pro wrestler reportedly stopped Dayton gunman from killing more

If you didn’t know who professional wrestler Jeremy Ganger was you do now.

Reportedly he was the man who stopped the gunman in Dayton before he could get in the door of Ned Peppers bar. His actions certainly prevented more casualties and he is being rightfully hailed as a hero. Ganger was sent to the hospital for shrapnel related injuries being reported as minor.

The gunman killed nine people and injured 27 more before he was killed by police who just happened to be on patrol in the area. He was surely planning to open fire in the bar had he gotten past Ganger.

Here is the tweet from Ryan Satin…

Apparently the bouncer in Dayton who stopped the gunman at the door is a pro wrestler named Jeremy Ganger.



According to bar staff, Jeremy was sent to the hospital for shrapnel related injuries “but will be ok.” pic.twitter.com/5eTqlN12Mp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 5, 2019

How long before AEW or WWE sign him up?