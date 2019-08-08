Watch Cain Velasquez make his AAA pro wrestling debut

We love Cain Velasquez and pro wrestling so putting them together was an instant win for us.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made his pro wrestling debut for AAA at Triplemania 27. We are pretty sure Cain is called “El Toro” but sadly I do not speak Spanish fluently anymore and may have misheard. If I did mishear it and Cain sees this I ask that he doesn’t hunt me down. In fact forget I said it all together.

They mentioned Brock Lesnar. Just imagine if his rematch with Cain was in pro wrestling like Dan Severn vs Ken Shamrock almost was. Crazy.

Cain held his own in the ring with all of the talents in a very enjoyable match.

Check it out.

Somewhere I can hear Goldie saying, “Cain VO-lasquez.