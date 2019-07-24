WATCH: Greg Hardy says female supporters are growing

No matter how far away NFL player turned UFC fighter Greg Hardy gets from his 2014 domestic violence charge it just won’t go away. Clickbait articles continually mention it but most fans are watching his career move ahead and not what’s in the rear view mirror.

There was a big stink in January because he was booked on the same card as Rachel Ostovich who was a victim of domestic abuse. Twitter warriors were out in force hastagging but it died down once Rachel spoke out and said it wasn’t a big deal. Maybe that’s why Hardy feels he has gotten more support from other female fighters in recent months?

In this interview with TMZ he was all smiles and claims more and more females in the sport have his back.