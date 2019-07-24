GSP thinks he can solve the Nurmagomedov puzzle

Georges St. Pierre was the man.

He has won UFC belts in two weight classes and done so in dominating fashion. The former welterweight champion was last seen emerging from semi-retirement, beating middleweight champ Michael Bisping, and then retiring again. Would there be one fight he would come back for? Honestly at 38 he has nothing left to prove and his legacy is one of excellence and accomplishment so why should/would he risk it?

GSP says there is one person he would indeed come back for right now. Just one. That man is undefeated UFC lightweight champion and killer, Khabib Nurmagomedov. At least that’s what he told TSN.

If I want the legacy fight, Khabib is the man to beat right now. He’s the best fighter in the world right now to me. Undefeated and he hasn’t shown any kind of weakness. Nobody has ever come close to solving the puzzle, so that’s why it was very interesting for me. via MMAnews

Fans might want to see it at first but after watching guys like Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Hughes, and Chuck Liddell lose their luster and leave a bitter taste – maybe not so much. Just look at what has happened to BJ Penn. The Hawaiian has lost 7 in a row which is a far cry from the prodigy days of tapping out Matt Hughes, knocking out Sean Sherk, and making Joe Stevenson cry. Do we want to risk that with Georges?

What do you think? Should GSP fight Khabib?