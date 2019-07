Jeff Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday for public intoxication and he was released on a bond that was reportedly less than $200.

TMZ reported that Jeff was found passed out in a public stairwell and smelled of alcohol before he was arrested. He admitted to police that he had indeed been drinking vodka.

No word on any repercussions possibly coming from WWE officials. Jeff is currently a member of the Smackdown roster.