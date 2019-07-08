Watch how happy Masvidal is about giving Askren ‘what he deserved’

5 seconds bro. That’s all it takes for Jorge Masvidal to say, “Night, night. Keep your butthole tight”.

At UFC 239 he had a game plan going in to his fight with undefeated welterweight Ben Askren. He had been perfecting a flying knee in the gym leading up to the bout and the day of the fight he texted several people and said he was going to start off the fight with it. He did and Askren was knocked out just 5 seconds in to the fight. It was a brutal reminder of the nature of the sport.

Afterwards he spoke with BT sports and he said he gave the sometimes cocky wrestler what he deserved. Check it out.