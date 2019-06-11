‘The Art of Self Defense’ movie trailer looks like Mark Zuckerberg starring in Napoleon Dynamite meets Fight Club

Jesse Eisenberg is a talented actor if you ignore his portrayal of The Joker, I mean Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s poorly received Batman v Superman. His career breakout performance was portraying Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Network’. What does that have to do with this post? Let me explain.

‘The Art of Self Defense’ is an upcoming martial arts based film (obviously) starring Eisenberg that has a serious vibe of Fight Club meets Napoleon Dynamite. Looking like Mark Zuckerberg in a film with of this style just makes the perfect storm of so bad it’s good movie potential. This is a day one for us.

We love Jesse’s work and this has the potential to become a black comedy cult classic. Let’s hope it lands.

Check out the trailer.